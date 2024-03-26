Virtual Pay International Secures Payment System License in Zambia, Strengthening Presence in African Fintech Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Pay International, a leading provider of digital payment solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of a Payment System (PS) license in Zambia under the brand “Prestwood Payments.” This strategic milestone marks a significant expansion of Virtual Pay International's footprint in the global fintech landscape.
The PSP license granted by the regulating authority, the Bank Of Zambia, underscores Virtual Pay International's commitment to compliance, security, and innovation in delivering simple, seamless, and secure payment experiences. This authorization empowers Virtual Pay International to facilitate electronic payments within Zambia, offering a wide range of financial services to businesses and consumers alike.
"Securing the PS license in Zambia is a testament to our unwavering dedication to fostering financial inclusion and driving digital transformation across Africa," said Mr. David Morema, Group Chief Executive Officer at Virtual Pay International. "This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge payment solutions that empower businesses and individuals while adhering to the highest regulatory compliance and security standards. We are excited to enter the Zambian market and look forward to collaborating with other players in the financial sector."
Given its rapidly evolving fintech ecosystem and growing demand for innovative payment solutions, Zambia represents a pivotal market for Virtual Pay International's expansion efforts. With the PS license, Virtual Pay International is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and forge strategic partnerships to drive financial inclusion and economic growth in Zambia.
Virtual Pay International remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionize the digital payment landscape across Africa, leveraging advanced technology and strategic partnerships to empower businesses and consumers with secure, convenient, and accessible payment solutions.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact Anthony Migui, Head of Growth and Strategic Alliances, Virtual Pay International
About Virtual Pay International:
Virtual Pay International is a leading provider of digital payment solutions, offering innovative payment technologies and services to businesses and consumers worldwide. With a focus on driving financial inclusion and fostering digital transformation, Virtual Pay International is committed to delivering secure, convenient, and accessible payment solutions that empower individuals and businesses to thrive in today's digital economy. For more information please visit www.virtual-pay.io.
