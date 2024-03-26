Calhoun County Route 20, Beech Road, Will be Closed on Monday, March 25, 2024, and Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Page Content

Calhoun County Route 20, Beech Road, will be closed to all traffic beginning at milepost 8.19 to milepost 10.38, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on Monday, March 25, 2024, and Tuesday, March 26, 2024 for a culvert installation.



Flagging personnel will not be present. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​