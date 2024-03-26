Calhoun County Route 20, Beech Road, will be closed to all traffic beginning at milepost 8.19 to milepost 10.38, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on Monday, March 25, 2024, and Tuesday, March 26, 2024 for a culvert installation. Flagging personnel will not be present. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.
You just read:
Calhoun County Route 20, Beech Road, Will be Closed on Monday, March 25, 2024, and Tuesday, March 26, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.