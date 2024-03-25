25 March 2024

Turkmenistan and TURKSOY aim to further strengthen multifaceted cooperation

On March 25, 2024, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the delegation led by the Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) Sultanbay Raev, who arrived to participate in the ceremony dedicated to the declaration of the ancient Turkmen city of Anau - the cultural capital of the Turkic world 2024.

After words of gratitude to the Secretary General of the Organization for participation in the celebrations, a detailed exchange of views took place on holding and participating in joint events dedicated to the declaration of the ancient Turkmen city of Anau as the cultural capital of the Turkic world and the declaration of 2024 as the “Year of the great poet and thinker of the Turkic world - Magtymguly Fragi”, in connection with the 300th anniversary of the birth of the Turkmen classic.

An important topic of conversation, within the framework of joint participation, was the issue of popularizing the work of the great poet and thinker of the Turkic world - Magtymguly Fragi, as well as the cultural significance of the ancient Turkmen city of Anau on various international platforms, such as TURKSOY, UN, UNESCO and others.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the preparation of a rich program of events. The Turkmen side thanked TURKSOY for the work done, and noted that Turkmenistan aims to expand comprehensive work on cooperation with the International Organization of Turkic Culture.