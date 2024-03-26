Automotive Trailer Market to Hit USD 30.8 Billion by 2031 | Driven by a Strong 3.8% CAGR

Automotive Trailer Market

Technological advancements in automotive trailers and increase in attention toward trailer platooning positively impacts the market growth

Expansion of logistics industry, rise in cold chain transportation, and extra carriage capacity of trailers have boosted the growth of the global automotive trailer market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟐𝟏.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟑𝟎.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor followed by North America, Europe and LAMEA. China dominated the global automotive trailer market share in 2021, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced, reliable, and efficient automotive trailers. Asia-Pacific would hold the highest share of the market by 2031, owing to rise in procurement and development of advanced automotive trailer systems by several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐙 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐎𝐁𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐀𝐊𝐓𝐈𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐅𝐓, 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐞, 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐮𝐫 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐁ö𝐂𝐊𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐍 𝐅𝐀𝐇𝐑𝐙𝐄𝐔𝐆𝐖𝐄𝐑𝐊𝐄 𝐆𝐌𝐁𝐇, 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐖𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐇𝐘𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐈 𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐎𝐑 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏, 𝐈𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐌𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐋𝐓𝐃., 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 (𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩) 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

Based on vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. However, the two-wheeler and bike segment are estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of trailer type, the automotive trailer market size is bifurcated into dry van & box trailers, flatbed, trippers, chemical & liquid refrigerated trailers, and others. The dry van and box segment garnered the highest revenue in 2021, owing to high demand for dry van and box type automotive trailers across several applications globally.

Based on axle type, the tandem axle segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the three or more than three axle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The global automotive trailer market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The report analyzes these key players in the global automotive trailer market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

In November 2019, Hyundai Motor demonstrated autonomous driving tech capabilities on its two trailer-connected Xcient trucks. The demonstration successfully displayed the vehicle platooning capability, which has the benefit of reducing air resistance to improve fuel efficiency and lower emissions, making it an eco-friendly technology. Furthermore, in July 2022, Cox Automotive acquired Trudell, thus expanding its offering within the medium and heavy-duty fleet parts and service, as well as adding direct parts sales and semi-trailer sales to the Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services portfolio. Such developments are expected to fuel the growth of the automotive trailer market during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By vehicle type, the two-wheeler and bike segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of trailer type, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

On the basis of axle type, the three or more than three axle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Region wise, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

