Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Size in the 7MM was USD 1,500 Million in 2022, according to estimates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's " Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Generalized Anxiety Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Generalized Anxiety Disorder market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Research Report

• The increase in Generalized Anxiety Disorder market size is a direct consequence of increasing diagnosed prevalence and launch of emerging therapies in the 7MM.

• According to DelveInsight's estimates, the US accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of GAD in the 7MM, with 8,417,969 GAD cases in 2022, these cases are expected to rise during the forecast period.

• The leading Generalized Anxiety Disorder Companies working in the market includes MindMed, VistaGen Therapeutics, Actavis, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bionomics and others.

• Promising Generalized Anxiety Disorder Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include MM-120, PH94B, Vilazodone (Viibryd), Intuniv (Guanfacine), BNC210, and others.

• March 2024: Luye Pharma announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for Toludesvenlafaxine Hydrochloride Sustained-release Tablet 80mg. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Toludesvenlafaxine Hydrochloride Sustained-release Tablets compared to placebo in adults participants with generalized anxiety disorder over a period of 8 weeks.

• January 2024: Queen's University announced a study of Phase 4 clinical trias for L-methylfolate. The goal of this feasibility study is to determine the tolerability and safety of add on treatment with L-methylfolate in patients with treatment-resistant generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). The primary objective is to monitor for side effects and other risks associated with the treatment. Secondary objectives are to compare the severity of symptoms, serum levels of folate, vitamin B12, C-reactive protein and homocysteine before and after treatment.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Overview

Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) is a mental health condition characterized by persistent, excessive, and uncontrollable worry about various aspects of life, often without a specific cause or focus. The excessive worry associated with GAD can significantly impact daily functioning and quality of life. GAD arises from genetic predisposition, brain chemistry imbalances, environmental stressors, childhood experiences, and personality traits. The exact cause varies among individuals.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Generalized Anxiety Disorder Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Generalized Anxiety Disorder Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Generalized Anxiety Disorder Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Generalized Anxiety Disorder Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Generalized Anxiety Disorder market lacks universally effective, fast-acting treatments with minimal side effects. This underscores the necessity for personalized, safer, and more accessible therapies to enhance outcomes for individuals with GAD. Nevertheless, the emerging pipeline for GAD treatments is not highly competitive, with few companies showing interest in developing therapies for this condition.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Treatment Landscape

The primary treatment goal in GAD is to alleviate excessive, persistent worry and anxiety and to improve overall functioning and well-being. The standard array of pharmacological agents employed in the management of GAD encompasses a diverse range, including selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), antiepileptics like pregabalin, tricyclic antidepressants(TCAs) that impact mood regulation, benzodiazepines offering rapid relief, antihistamines, atypical antipsychotics, and antioxidants

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Drugs Uptake

Fasedienol (PH94B) is an innovative synthetic neurosteroid developed from proprietary compounds called pherines. As an odorless nasal spray administered at microgram-level doses, it offers a novel mechanism of action for rapid-onset anti-anxiety effects. Unlike FDA-approved antianxiety drugs, PH94B's pharmacological activity is fundamentally distinct and does not require systemic uptake, ensuring a favorable safety profile in clinical trials with no serious adverse events. The FDA has granted FTD for its development for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder. The drug is in Phase III of clinical development.

MM-120, MindMed's proprietary drug candidate, is a pharmacologically enhanced version of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) currently under investigation for treating conditions such as anxiety in terminal cancer, alcoholism, opioid use disorder, and depression. This psychedelic drug, designed for GAD and other brain-based disorders, induces heightened thoughts, emotions, and sensory perception. At higher doses, MM-120 primarily results in visual and auditory hallucinations. MM-120 is currently in Phase IIb for GAD.

Scope of the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Generalized Anxiety Disorder Companies- MindMed, VistaGen Therapeutics, Actavis, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bionomics, and others.

• Generalized Anxiety Disorder Pipeline Therapies- MM-120, PH94B, Vilazodone (Viibryd), Intuniv (Guanfacine), BNC210, and others.

• Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Dynamics: Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Drivers and Barriers

