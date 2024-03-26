Calcium Phosphate Market is estimated to reach US$997.471 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.44%
The calcium phosphate market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.44% from US$735.936 million in 2022 to US$997.471 million by 2029.
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the calcium phosphate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.44% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$997.471 million by 2029.
The market for calcium phosphate is expanding significantly because of its numerous applications in a variety of sectors. A vital component of fertilizers, food and drink items, medications, and cosmetics, calcium phosphate has a variety of uses, including strengthening food items, enhancing bone health, and functioning as a buffer. It improves soil fertility and plant development in agriculture. Because calcium phosphate is biocompatible and osteoconductive, it is used in dentistry and bone grafting. Global demand for pharmaceutical excipients, nutritional supplements, and materials for bone healing is fuelling the expansion.
One important mineral compound that is used in many different industries is calcium phosphate. It enriches soil with nutrients that are essential for plant growth and is used as a fertilizer additive in agriculture. It serves as a pH regulator and nutritional supplement in the food and beverage industry, improving the stability and quality of the final product. Because of its biocompatibility and ability to regenerate bone, calcium phosphate is used in tooth products, medications, and bone grafts in the medical field. Its abrasive and anti-caking qualities also make it an ingredient in cosmetics. Calcium phosphate is a compound widely used in various industries, including agriculture, food, healthcare, and cosmetics. Its versatility makes it an indispensable substance.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance In April 2022, PHOSPHEA introduced HumIPHORA, which was a ground-breaking invention in the phosphate industry. Phosphea introduced a phosphate that offers superior-quality phosphorus and facilitates the optimal utilization of other nutrients, particularly plant-based phosphorus, to the market for the first time. Compared to other traditional sources available on the market, HumIPHORA lowers the incorporation of phosphate in recipes.
Based on product types, the calcium phosphate market is segmented into mono calcium phosphate, dicalcium phosphate, tricalcium phosphate, and calcium acid pyrophosphate, tricalcium phosphate (TCP) is anticipated to experience substantial growth. TCP finds extensive application in various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, due to its multifunctional properties such as acting as a calcium supplement, stabilizer, and anticaking agent. The increasing demand for processed food products, coupled with the rising health consciousness among consumers, is expected to drive the growth of TCP in the food and beverage industry. Additionally, its usage in pharmaceutical formulations further contributes to its market expansion.
Based on form, the calcium phosphate market is segmented into crystalline and amorphous. The crystalline segment of the calcium phosphate market is expected to increase at a faster rate than the amorphous segment. Crystalline forms are preferred for a variety of applications, including food additives, medications, and dental products because they provide better stability, purity, and predictable performance. Furthermore, improvements in manufacturing techniques have increased the output of crystalline calcium phosphate, satisfying the need for premium materials in a variety of industries. To place crystalline calcium phosphate as the leading market segment, its qualities, and functions are being optimized through increased research and development. This growth is being further fuelled by these efforts.
Based on end-users, it is segmented into pharmaceutical, food & beverage, chemical, drinking-water treatment, animal feed, and agriculture. The pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to experience significant growth in the calcium phosphate market. Calcium phosphate finds extensive application in pharmaceuticals for its use as an excipient in tablet formulations, bone regeneration materials, dental applications, and as a source of calcium and phosphorus in nutritional supplements. With increasing demand for pharmaceutical products globally, coupled with a growing emphasis on bone health and regenerative medicine, the pharmaceutical sector is expected to drive substantial growth in the calcium phosphate market. This trend is further propelled by ongoing research and development efforts aimed at enhancing drug delivery systems and therapeutic efficacy.
Based on geography the calcium phosphate market in North America is expected to grow rapidly due to several factors. Calcium phosphate is widely consumed by the region's booming food and pharmaceutical industries, which use it for food fortification, dietary supplements, and medicine formulation. The market for products containing calcium phosphate is also driven by rising awareness of bone health and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure. Further supporting market expansion are developments in manufacturing technologies and regulatory assistance. North America is well-positioned to experience consistent growth in the calcium phosphate market by concentrating on innovation and product development and meeting a range of industry demands.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the calcium phosphate market that have been covered are Merck Millipore, Mosaic, Fabrik Budenheim, Advance Inorganics, A. B. Enterprises, Powder Pack Chemicals, Fosfitalia Group, Toyo Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd., Yichang Municipal Pacific Chemicals Co., Ltd.
The market analytics report segments the calcium phosphate market on the following basis:
• BY PRODUCT TYPE
o Mono Calcium Phosphate
o Dicalcium Phosphate
o Tricalcium Phosphate
o Calcium Acid Pyrophosphate
• BY FORM
o Crystalline
o Amorphous
• BY END-USER INDUSTRY
o Pharmaceutical
o Food & Beverage
o Chemical
o Drinking-water Treatment
o Animal Feed
o Agriculture
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
