County Route 8 (Range Road) will be closed starting Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Monongalia County Route 8, Range Road, will be closed at milepost 1.26, 3.72 miles from County Route 11, Wadestown Road, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2024, through Wednesday March 27, 2024, due to a large rockslide in the roadway.



Accommodation will be made for emergency vehicles and school buses. All other traffic must use alternate routes.



Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​