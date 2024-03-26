County Route 55/20 (Stagecoach Road) will be closed starting Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Doddridge County Route 55/20, Stagecoach Road, will be closed, from milepost 0.00 to 1.4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2024, through Thursday March 28, 2024, for paving. THIS IS A TOTAL ROAD CLOSURE. Accommodation will be made for emergency vehicles and school buses. All other traffic must use alternate routes.
