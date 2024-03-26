Submit Release
WVDOT reminds citizens of law regarding placement of political signs on state rights of way

As Primary Election Day in West Virginia approaches, the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) wants to remind the public of laws regarding political signs placed on state rights of way.

“WVDOT understands the seriousness of this law while also understanding the need for candidates to place signs in areas as part of the political process,” said Joe Pack, P.E., Chief Engineer of Operations.

The WVDOT has a duty to uphold the laws surrounding political signs placed on state rights of way. West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has the intent to enforce the provisions of West Virginia Code a7-19-1 as to the removal of the signs.

WVDOH workers will pull any signs from the state rights of way and, for a short time, store them in the county highway offices to be picked up by the candidates or their representatives. WVDOH workers must also take time out of their maintenance schedules to remove signs.

Primary Election Day in West Virginia is May 14, 2024.

