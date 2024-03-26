Submit Release
Right Lane Closures on Apple Harvest Drive, in Berkeley County, Beginning Monday, March 25, 2024

The right lane will be closed on eastbound and westbound Apple Harvest Drive, WV 45, in Berkeley County, from the intersection with US 11 to the entrance of Lowes, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning on Monday, March 25, 2024, through Friday, March 29, 2024, to allow for the installation of pipe. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

