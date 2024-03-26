Lane Closures on WV 10 Beginning Monday, March 25, 2024

Page Content

There will be temporary lane closures on WV 10 in Chapmanville, from Salem Boulevard to Edward Avenue, from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. beginning Monday, March 25, 2024, to Friday, March 29, 2024, for a paving project. Also included in the work is Crawley Creek Road from WV 10 to the southbound US 119 on ramp.

Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on traffic.

Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.



Please use caution when traveling through the area due to traffic control devices, equipment, and workers.​​