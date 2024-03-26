Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,543 in the last 365 days.

Lane Closures on WV 10 Beginning Monday, March 25, 2024

Page Content

There will be temporary lane closures on WV 10 in Chapmanville, from Salem Boulevard to Edward Avenue, from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. beginning Monday, March 25, 2024, to Friday, March 29, 2024, for a paving project. Also included in the work is Crawley Creek Road from WV 10 to the southbound US 119 on ramp.

Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on traffic.

Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.
 
Please use caution when traveling through the area due to traffic control devices, equipment, and workers.​​

You just read:

Lane Closures on WV 10 Beginning Monday, March 25, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more