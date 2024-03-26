Submit Release
Road Closure of County Route 56, Upper Tom’s Creek Road, Beginning Monday, March 25, 2024

There will be a closure of County Route 56 (Upper Tom’s Creek Road) beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2024, through Friday, March 29, 2024, while crews replace a bridge deck.
 
Drivers should adjust their commuting schedule, and use posted alternate routes.​​

