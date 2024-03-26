Lane Closure on County Route 1, Big Sandy River Road, Beginning Monday, March 25, 2024

Page Content

There will be a lane closure on County Route 1 (Big Sandy River Road) approximately 0.5 miles north of US 52 and 1.5 miles south of Kenova beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2024, to install a piling wall. The lane closure will affect the southbound lane from Kenova to US 52.

One lane traffic will be maintained by signal lights. Work is scheduled to be completed by July 2024.

Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.

Please use caution when traveling through the area due to flaggers, equipment, and workers.