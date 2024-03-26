Submit Release
Lane Closure on County Route 60/80, Farmdale Road, Beginning Monday, March 25, 2024

There will be a temporary lane closure on County Route 60/80 (Farmdale Road) in Barboursville, at the intersection with US 60, to the bridge over the Guyandotte River, beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2024, to renovate, improve, and expand the existing sidewalk. This closure will encompass the pedestrian sidewalk and the northbound lane connecting the Village of Barboursville to US 60.

The lane will be closed during work hours and when ongoing construction necessitates a 24-hour closure. The sidewalk will be closed to pedestrian traffic for the duration.

Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.
 
Please use caution when traveling through the area due to flaggers, equipment, and workers.​​

