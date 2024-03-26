Calhoun County Route 13, Sams Run, Will be Closed On Monday, March 25, 2024

Calhoun County Route 13, Sams Run, will be closed, from milepost 2.94, to milepost 4.62, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2024, for a culvert replacement. The roadway will be closed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
