CSX closing railroad crossings on Monday, March 25, 2024

CSX railroad is closing the railroad crossing at Tackett Branch Road, in Putnam County, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2024, for cross tie work. CSX is also closing the railroad crossing at Mill Road at 7 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2024, for approximately 48 hours, for cross tie work. A third, private crossing, near North American Industrial Services, will also be closed for cross tie work at 7 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2024, for about 48 hours.