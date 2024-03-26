Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,542 in the last 365 days.

CSX closing railroad crossings on Monday, March 25, 2024

CSX railroad is closing the railroad crossing at Tackett Branch Road, in Putnam County, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2024, for cross tie work. CSX is also closing the railroad crossing at Mill Road at 7 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2024, for approximately 48 hours, for cross tie work.

A third, private crossing, near North American Industrial Services, will also be closed for cross tie work at 7 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2024, for about 48 hours.

You just read:

CSX closing railroad crossings on Monday, March 25, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more