TRAFFIC DELAY on US 50, George Washington Highway, to Begin Monday, March 25th, 2024

There will be a traffic delay on US 50, George Washington Highway, from the junction of County Route 110, Snake Road, to the junction of County Route 50/13, Seven Islands Road, from

7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 25th, 2024, through Monday, April 15th, 2024, for milling, paving, and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.

One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​