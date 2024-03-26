Traffic Pattern Change on WV 10 Beginning Monday, March 25, 2024

Page Content

There will be temporary lane closures on WV 10, between the communities of Sarah and Melissa, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. beginning Monday, March 25, 2024, through Friday, March 29, 2024, for a paving project.



Flaggers will maintain traffic control. Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.



Please use caution when traveling through the area due to flaggers, equipment, and workers.​​