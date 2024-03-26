Lane Restriction at the Intersection of WV 7 and WV 20, in New Martinsville, to Begin Monday, March 25, 2024

Page Content

A portion of WV 7, in New Martinsville, near the intersection with WV 20, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, March 25, 2024, through Friday, April 5, 2024, for fiber optic installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect intermittent delays. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​