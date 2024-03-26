Managed Data Center Services Market is projected to surpass US$816.782 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.93%
The managed data center services market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.93% from US$308.434 billion in 2022 to US$816.782 billion by 2029.
The managed data center services market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.93% from US$308.434 billion in 2022 to US$816.782 billion by 2029. According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the managed data center services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.93% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$816.782 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Managed data center services encompass the centralized housing and upkeep of IT services, including storage systems, servers, and networking equipment. The services related to data centers are offered by external service providers, who specialize in infrastructure, security, and maintenance. Managed data center services are crucial for businesses requiring storage of vast amounts of data. The primary advantage of utilizing managed data centers is the round-the-clock monitoring and maintenance services they offer. The types of managed data centers are managed hosting, managed colocation, managed storage as these services oversees the configuration, management, and maintenance of a server rents space in a third-party data center for server and storage hosting service that enables a company to delegate its data storage to an external provider. Increased investment in data center technology is the primary driving force behind the managed data center services market. For instance, According to Ministry of External Affairs Government of India published article in December 2023 its states that The Indian data center market has received investment pledges amounting to around US$ 21.4 billion. The forecast predicts that India's data center capacity will exceed 1,300 MW by the conclusion of 2024.
A managed data center refers to a centralized facility that houses computing and networking equipment. Its operations, maintenance, and management are entrusted to a third-party service provider. The responsibility of managing and maintaining the infrastructure is outsourced to skilled experts.
The global managed data center services market is experiencing a surge in growth due to the multitude of product launches and collaborations occurring in the market. For instance, in January 2024 Digital Realty, the leading worldwide supplier of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, has unveiled its inaugural data center in India. Situated within a sprawling 10-acre campus in Chennai's industrial and manufacturing hub, this state-of-the-art facility boasts a remarkable capacity of up to 100 megawatts to cater to critical IT load requirements. For instance, in March 2024 Kyndryl, the largest provider of IT infrastructure services in the world, revealed an extended, multi-year contract with Stellantis, a prominent global automotive company. Within this agreement, Kyndryl will oversee and run specific essential business functions for Stellantis, such as Networking, Data center support, and Local IT services support.
The global managed data center services market, based on type is segmented into four main categories namely managed hosting, managed colocation, managed storage, and others. Managed storage is expected to account for a major share of the global managed data center services market. Owning to managed storage due to Managed storage provides a cost-efficient solution for securely storing data within a managed data center. By utilizing the service, businesses can avoid the initial expenses associated with hardware and take advantage of professional management of backups, access control, and disaster recovery.
The global managed data center services market, based on enterprise size is segmented into three main categories namely small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Small and medium enterprises is expected to account for a major share of the global managed data center services market. As small and medium-sized businesses frequently do not have the necessary to oversee their own data centers. Utilizing managed services offers a budget-friendly option with specialized security, scalability, and decreased maintenance responsibilities, enabling Small Medium Business to concentrate on essential business operations.
The global managed data center services market, based on Industry vertical is segmented into eight main categories namely banking and financial services, manufacturing, communication and technology, healthcare, energy, education, media and entertainment, and others. Communication and technology is expected to account for a major share of the global managed data center services market. Owning to Managed data centers provide the communication and technology sector with dependable and expandable data storage solutions. These centers not only offer top-level security measures but also provide flexible growth opportunities.
Based on geography, the market for global managed data center services market is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific area due to several factors. In countries like India, China, Japan there is a growing need for global managed data center services in several industries, including communication and technology, manufacturing, healthcare, banking and financial services, education, and media and entertainment. This demand is being driven by these nations. Due to growing storage needs, adoption to cloud computing technology and security concerns.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the managed data center services market that have been covered are DXC Technology Company, Dell Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Fujitsu, KKR (Ensono), Blackstone Funds (QTS Realty Trust), DigitalOcean (Cloudways Ltd.).
The market analytics report segments the global managed data center services market as follows:
• By Type
o Managed Hosting
o Managed Colocation
o Managed Storage
o Others
• By Enterprise Size
o Small Enterprises
o Medium Enterprises
o Large Enterprises
• By Industry Vertical
o Banking and Financial Services
o Manufacturing
o Communication and Technology
o Healthcare
o Energy
o Education
o Media and Entertainment
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled
• DXC Technology Company
• Dell Inc.
• HCL Technologies Limited
• Fujitsu
• KKR (Ensono)
• Blackstone Funds (QTS Realty Trust)
• DigitalOcean (Cloudways Ltd.)
