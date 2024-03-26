Derby Barracks / Missing Person UPDATE - Located
UPDATE: Caylee has been located
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5001526
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Logan Miller
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/21/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton, VT
VIOLATION: Missing person
MISSING PERSON: Caylee Camber
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/25/2024, the Vermont State Police became aware that Caylee Camber was possibly missing from Derby, VT. It was learned that Camber was last seen on 03/21/2024 in the Town of Barton, VT near the Circle K gas station. The circumstances of her disappearance are unclear, but do not appear suspicious, and there are concerns for her welfare. Camber is described as a white female, approximately 5 ft 9 in, 140lbs with Dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Caylee Camber or who might have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-224-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881