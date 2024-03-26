Derby Barracks / Missing Person UPDATE - Located

UPDATE: Caylee has been located

CASE#: 24A5001526

DATE/TIME: 03/21/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Missing person

MISSING PERSON: Caylee Camber

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/25/2024, the Vermont State Police became aware that Caylee Camber was possibly missing from Derby, VT. It was learned that Camber was last seen on 03/21/2024 in the Town of Barton, VT near the Circle K gas station. The circumstances of her disappearance are unclear, but do not appear suspicious, and there are concerns for her welfare. Camber is described as a white female, approximately 5 ft 9 in, 140lbs with Dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Caylee Camber or who might have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-224-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

