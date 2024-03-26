Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,542 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Missing Person UPDATE - Located

UPDATE: Caylee has been located

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 24A5001526

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr Logan Miller                       

STATION:  VSP Derby                   

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03/21/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Missing person

MISSING PERSON: Caylee Camber                                            

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/25/2024, the Vermont State Police became aware that Caylee Camber was possibly missing from Derby, VT. It was learned that Camber was last seen on 03/21/2024 in the Town of Barton, VT near the Circle K gas station.  The circumstances of her disappearance are unclear, but do not appear suspicious, and there are concerns for her welfare. Camber is described as a white female, approximately 5 ft 9 in, 140lbs with Dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Caylee Camber or who might have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-224-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Missing Person UPDATE - Located

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more