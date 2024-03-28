Influential HR Expert LaShawn Davis Offers Leading-Edge Strategies & Resources at the 2024 UNPLUG HR Business Conference

HR Expert LaShawn Davis hosts the 2024 UNPLUG HR Business Conference in Atlanta, Georgia with special guests Caroline A. Wanga and Nekeya Nunn. LaShawn Davis, MSHRM, SHRM-SCP, founder and host, The UNPLUG HR Business Conference The 2024 UNPLUG HR Business Conference, April 3 -5, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Visionary founder LaShawn Davis, MSHRM, SHRM-SCP, and other leading HR experts will reveal critical strategies for success in the HR industry and workplace.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent Human Resources Expert LaShawn Davis, MSHRM, SHRM-SCP, and an extraordinary roster of notable political, cultural, human resources (HR) and business leaders such as Georgia Democratic State Representative Park Cannon, Caroline A. Wanga, president and CEO of Essence Ventures, and Nekeya Nunn, The Savage Spiritualist, will provide empowering career and workplace resources and strategies to HR professionals of every staffing level, through life-altering keynotes speeches, fireside chats and individual educational sessions, at the annual UNPLUG HR Business Conference, happening April 3 -5, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. More details about the conference are available on the event website at https://unplugconference.com.

"We all have special talents to offer the world through the unique DNA of our innate greatness," says LaShawn. My brand, The HR Plug, LLC, and this conference reignite HR professionals by providing them with tools and knowledge to make a long-lasting and positive impact on the relationships between employers and employees who work closely with them."

The UNPLUG HR Business Conference will kick off with the “I am Executive Presence” welcoming reception featuring guest speaker State Representative Park Cannon. The reception will motivate HR professionals to embrace their identity and resist conformity to status quo societal and professional appearance standards. Conference guests will gain invaluable career insight the following day through a fireside chat with Essence Ventures President and CEO Caroline A. Wanga. Savage Spritualist Nekeya Nunn will highlight professional and personal milestones that have molded her brand identity as a highly sought-after HR entrepreneur and motivational speaker.

In addition to hosting the UNPLUG HR Business Conference, LaShawn is the founder and CEO of The HR Plug, LLC. This Atlanta-based human resources consulting firm collaborates with employers and employees to create synergistic workplace cultures where employers maximize employees' performance through unbiased treatment, equitable compensation, professional development and growth opportunities. Through her brand, she desires to lessen disparities among professionals of color, especially women and their counterparts, by detailing key ways they can achieve their desired greatness in the workplace.

About The UNPLUG HR Business Conference

The UNPLUG HR Business Conference delves deep into transformative solutions, realigning the HR value and equipping professionals with the tools, insights and perspectives they need to transition from culpability to capability. In a landscape where the challenges are multifaceted and ever-evolving, we present a dynamic, engaging and actionable-reinforced process for HR to not only adapt but thrive, ensuring that businesses everywhere can harness the full potential of their people.

About LaShawn Davis, MSHRM, SHRM-SCP

LaShawn is a highly sought-after human resources advisor to over 100,000 TikTok followers and nearly 100,000 Instagram followers who rely on her sound advice about interviewing, onboarding, employment and employment separation. This spring, LaShawn released her highly anticipated inspirational book, "At the Pinnacle of Greatness: Fulfilling the Design of Your God-Given DNA," available where books are sold. To learn more about her, visit her website, https://www.lashawndavis.me/, and follow her on Instagram and TikTok at @TheHRPlug and on Facebook @TheWorkplaceFixer.

UNPLUG 2024: HR Evolution Recap - Celebrating an Unforgettable HR Business Conference