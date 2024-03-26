Automotive Composites Market is anticipated to reach US$15.231 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.04%
The automotive composites market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.04% from US$7.317 billion in 2022 to US$15.231 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the automotive composites market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.04% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$15.231 billion by 2029.
Automotive composites are lightweight, compact materials used mostly under the hood and in the interiors of trucks, automobiles, and other vehicles. Composites are used for a variety of vehicle interior and exterior applications because they are popular materials for weight reduction in automobiles. Composites are appealing materials because of their shape retention, low coefficient of thermal expansion, corrosion resistance for performance in dry and wet conditions, ease of manufacture, and low weight, which reduces total vehicle mass.
Composites, which provide weight reduction benefits of 15-20% for glass fiber and 25-40% for carbon fiber, are being promoted in the automobile sector through public-private partnership programs in EU member states. These initiatives include establishing research clusters for lightweight materials and partnering with the automobile and chemical sectors.
In conventional driving cycles, general vehicles spend more energy while accelerating, but they may also recover more kinetic energy through brake energy recovery. A lighter automobile body allows for battery reduction while maintaining range in electric vehicles.
Reducing the weight of the vehicle body and battery pack contributes to total vehicle weight reduction by allowing other components, such as the brake system and drive train, to be shrunk. At the same drive train power and torque levels, reduced weight reduces emissions and improves performance in ICE cars.
The car industry is increasingly relying on lightweight materials such as glass fiber composites to improve fuel economy and minimize pollutants. These composites are inexpensive and are utilized in car body parts like engine hoods, storage tanks, and dashboards, decreasing the need for other metals such as steel.
For example, in May 2022, Solvay, a global provider of specialized materials, introduced SolvaLite® 714 Prepregs, a new line of unidirectional carbon fiber and woven fabric products pre-impregnated with SolvaLite® 714 epoxy resin. These prepregs are designed for automobile components like body panels, with low compression-molding cycle durations, extended life, and fast cure cycles.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the automotive composites market during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2023, the Mitsubishi Chemical Group began a strategic purchase of CPC, a leading Italian manufacturer of automotive carbon fiber composite components.
CFRP is gaining popularity in the worldwide vehicle market because it helps make car bodywork lighter, which is necessary for meeting rigorous fuel economy rules and cutting CO2 emissions. The automotive industry is quickly adopting CFRP in automotive components, and the MCG Group is well-positioned to lead the way by offering clients with the finest solutions at every level of the value chain, from component design to production.
The global automotive composites market, based on different fiber type is categorized into- polymer matrix, glass fibre, natural fibre, carbon fibre, ceramic matrix, and metal matrix. Polymer matrix composites, also known as thermoset or thermoplastic composites, are lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and adaptable materials that are utilized in automotive applications such as body panels, interior components, and structural reinforcements because of their high strength-to-weight ratio.
Glass fiber composites are prominent in the automobile sector due to their low cost, adaptability, and mechanical qualities. These silica-based materials are integrated into a polymer matrix, which provides excellent stiffness, impact resistance, and dimensional stability.
Natural fiber composites generated from renewable sources such as hemp, flax, kenaf, and sisal are gaining favor in the automobile industry as environmentally benign alternatives to synthetic fibers, with a high strength-to-weight ratio and a cheap price.
Carbon fiber composites, manufactured from precursor materials such as polyacrylonitrile or pitch, are both strong and lightweight, making them excellent for high-performance automotive applications such as chassis, body panels, suspension systems, and aerodynamic components.
Ceramic matrix composites are utilized in specialized components such as brake discs, engine components, and exhaust systems because of their superior thermal and mechanical qualities, resilience to high temperatures, and longevity.
Metal matrix composites, made from ceramic or metallic fibers, provide increased strength, stiffness, and wear resistance, notably in automotive components such as brake rotors, engine pistons, and gearbox gears, albeit they are not commonly employed.
The global automotive composites market, based on different applications is categorized into- exterior, interior, structural, chassis and powertrain, and others. Composites used in external vehicle components such as body panels, hoods, roofs, doors, and fenders provide weight savings, better aerodynamics, corrosion resistance, design flexibility, fuel efficiency, performance, aesthetics, durability, and impact resistance.
Interior components in vehicles include dashboard panels, door panels, center consoles, seat structures, and trim elements. Composites offer reduced noise, enhanced comfort, aesthetic appeal, and customization options, creating a stylish, functional, and comfortable environment.
Structural components, such as chassis frames and crash management systems, are critical to vehicle weight support, stiffness, and safety. Composites provide a high strength-to-weight ratio, stiffness, impact resistance, and energy absorption, allowing for lightweight and enhanced vehicle dynamics. Composites are used in chassis and power train components such as suspension arms, engine mounts, gearbox housings, and brake components to provide weight reduction, thermal stability, corrosion resistance, and vibration damping, all of which improve vehicle performance, efficiency, and durability while lowering emissions and maintenance.
Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market because of the huge concentration of vehicles, notably in China, India, and Thailand. Furthermore, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and China are expected to have the most automobiles on the road, as well as the largest four-wheeler markets, driving the market's growth.
Furthermore, prominent firms globally are looking to the Asian market to increase earnings. Some of the world's leading automakers are setting up manufacturing facilities in India to fulfill increased demand, boosting the country's automotive composites sales.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global automotive composites market that have been covered are Toray Industries, Abbott (Solvay), Owens Corning, Berkshire Hathaway (Johns Manville), BASF SE, Resistotech Industries (Teijin Ltd.), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SGL Carbon, CKF, Inc. (UFP Technologies, Inc.), and Saudi Aramco (Sabic).
The market analytics report segments the global automotive composites market using the following criteria:
• By Fiber Type
o Polymer Matrix
o Glass Fibre
o Natural Fibre
o Carbon Fibre
o Ceramic Matrix
o Metal Matrix
• By Application
o Exterior
o Interior
o Structural
o Chassis and Powertrain
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Toray Industries
• Abbott (Solvay)
• Owens Corning
• Berkshire Hathaway (Johns Manville)
• BASF SE
• Resistotech Industries (Teijin Ltd.)
• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
• SGL Carbon
• CKF, Inc. (UFP Technologies, Inc.)
• Saudi Aramco (Sabic)
