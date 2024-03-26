Data Center Outsourcing Market is estimated to reach US$276.282 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.06%
The data center outsourcing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% from US$195.537 billion in 2022 to US$276.282 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the data center outsourcing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$276.282 billion by 2029.
The data center outsourcing market is witnessing robust growth as businesses seek cost-effective and scalable solutions for managing their IT infrastructure. Companies increasingly opt to outsource data center operations to third-party providers to leverage specialized expertise, reduce capital expenditures, and enhance operational efficiency. Factors such as the rising adoption of cloud computing, increasing data volume, and the need for enhanced security and compliance drive this trend. Moreover, outsourcing enables businesses to focus on their core competencies while relying on experienced providers for reliable and resilient data center services. Overall, the data center outsourcing market continues to expand as organizations prioritize flexibility and agility in managing their IT infrastructure.
Data center outsourcing is the practice of companies turning over internal data center infrastructure administration and maintenance to outside vendors. Numerous advantages come with this strategy, such as increased emphasis on core business operations, scalability, cost savings, and access to specialized skills. Businesses can take advantage of the cutting-edge technology, strong security protocols, and round-the-clock support provided by the provider by outsourcing data center operations, which guarantees dependable and effective IT operations. The requirement for agility in a quickly changing digital ecosystem, as well as the complexity of IT environments and data volumes, are the main drivers of this trend. As a result, data center outsourcing keeps becoming more and more popular across a range of global sectors.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in order to assist prevent events and lessen damage when they do occur, NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and IT services, in July 2023, announced the launch of an outsourced service for security management (MDR service1) in July 2023. The service will launch in Japan in July 2023, and by March 2024, when the fiscal year ends, it will be accessible worldwide. Client firms will receive MDR service assistance from advanced security engineers who have over 20 years of experience in incident response as members of the company's CSIRT2 group and knowledge from NTT DATA's global Zero Trust Security Service.
Based on enterprise size is divided into small, medium, and large segments. All enterprise sectors will benefit from the data center outsourcing market's projected growth, but small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) should see especially quick growth. The advantages of outsourcing data center operations, including financial savings, access to cutting-edge technologies, and scalability without the burden of significant upfront investments, are becoming more and more apparent to SMEs. Furthermore, outsourcing is a desirable choice for SMEs since they frequently lack the internal skills and knowledge necessary to effectively manage complex IT systems. Therefore, it is anticipated that the market for data center outsourcing to small and medium-sized firms will increase significantly as these companies use outsourcing to streamline their IT operations and spur corporate expansion.
Based on data center location, both the customer premises and vendor premises segments of the data center outsourcing market are expected to increase, although the customer premises outsourcing segment may develop at a particularly significant rate. Numerous considerations, such as the need for more flexibility and control over data management procedures, regulatory demands, and particular security concerns, are driving this development. Additionally, for regulatory or latency-sensitive applications, some organizations want to remain physically close to their data centers. Vendor premises outsourcing is still appealing, nevertheless, for businesses looking to delegate infrastructure management duties, make use of provider knowledge, and save costs. In general, it is anticipated that both categories will support the market for data center outsourcing's ongoing expansion.
Based on industry vertical, among the industry verticals mentioned, the banking and financial services sector is expected to witness the most significant growth in data center outsourcing. This growth is driven by the sector's increasing reliance on digital technologies, stringent regulatory requirements, and the need for robust security and compliance measures. Banks and financial institutions are increasingly turning to outsourcing to enhance agility, scalability, and cost efficiency while mitigating cybersecurity risks. Additionally, the growing volume of financial data and the need for real-time analytics further fuel the demand for outsourced data center solutions. As a result, the banking and financial services industry is poised to lead the expansion of the data center outsourcing market.
Based on geography the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing significant growth in the data center outsourcing market, driven by several factors. Rapid urbanization, expanding digitalization efforts, and increasing internet penetration are fueling the demand for data center services. Additionally, rising adoption of cloud computing, IoT technologies, and digital transformation initiatives across various industries contribute to this growth. Moreover, the region's emerging economies offer lucrative opportunities for data center outsourcing providers, with businesses seeking cost-effective and scalable solutions to support their IT infrastructure needs. As a result, the Asia-Pacific data center outsourcing market is poised for substantial expansion, driven by evolving technological landscapes and growing business demands.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the data center outsourcing market that have been covered are IBM, NTT DATA, Inc., Blackstone (QTS Realty Trust, Inc.), KKR (Ensono), Accenture, Cognizant, Atos SE, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Capgemini, Infosys Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, and Wipro Limited.
The market analytics report segments the data center outsourcing market on the following basis:
• BY ENTERPRISE SIZE
o Small
o Medium
o Large
• BY DATA CENTRE LOCATION
o Customer premises
o Vendor premises
• BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
o Banking and Financial Services
o Manufacturing
o Communication and technology
o Healthcare
o Government
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• IBM
• NTT DATA, Inc.
• Blackstone (QTS Realty Trust, Inc.)
• KKR (Ensono)
• Accenture
• Cognizant
• Atos SE
• Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
• Capgemini
• Infosys Limited
• HCL Technologies Limited
• Wipro Limited
