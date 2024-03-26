A' Design Award Introduces Design Newsroom: Bridging Design Innovations and Global Media
Design Newsroom offers a tailored solution for enhancing design visibility, providing journalists with direct access to press kits for good designs.COMO, CO, ITALY, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move to enhance the visibility of exceptional design work, the A' Design Award has officially launched the Design Newsroom, a platform designed to streamline the interaction between award-winning designers, brands, and the global media landscape.
Design Newsroom platform serves as a dynamic conduit for journalists and media professionals, offering content creators streamlined access to a curated selection of press kits, high-resolution images, and comprehensive design narratives of award-winning designs. The Design Newsroom service aims to simplify the process of discovering and covering groundbreaking design work, facilitating a deeper connection between creators and the public.
The Design Newsroom emerges in response to the growing need for a more efficient method of delivering multimedia, high-resolution, quality design content to media outlets. By centralizing resources and information, the Design Newsroom platform ensures that the stories of award-winning designs reach a wider audience, thereby increasing public engagement with the design community.
Central to the offerings of the Design Newsroom is the concept of Personalized Newsrooms. Each A' Design Award winner is granted a unique space within the platform to exhibit their awarded works. These personalized spaces are more than mere digital galleries; they are fully equipped with electronic media kits that detail the winners' design processes, concepts, and successes. Tailored to reflect the individuality and creativity of each designer and brand, these newsrooms serve as a comprehensive showcase, enabling creators to share their journey and achievements with the world in a structured and visually engaging manner. In addition to images of award-winning works, these personalized newsrooms include high-resolution PR images and media-only content.
Understanding the fast-paced nature of journalism and media, the Design Newsroom emphasizes ease of access for journalists and media professionals. With a focus on user-friendliness, the platform allows for quick navigation and downloading of essential content such as high-resolution images, detailed interviews, and ready-to-publish press releases and even ready-to-use articles. This streamlined approach ensures that media professionals can effortlessly find and utilize the content they need, making the process of covering design stories more efficient and less time-consuming. The result is a symbiotic relationship between designers and the media, where quality content is readily available for storytelling.
The benefit of the Design Newsroom lies in its ability to enhance visibility for designers and brands. By simplifying the way journalists access and disseminate information about award-winning designs, the Design Newsroom platform significantly increases the likelihood of media coverage. This exposure is highly valuable, amplifying the presence of designers in the design world and beyond. Greater visibility not only celebrates the designers' achievements but also opens doors to new opportunities, collaborations, and recognition on a global scale. In turn, designers and brands can leverage this media attention to strengthen their market position and brand identity.
Onur Mustak Cobanli, the founder of the A' Design Award, reaffirms the organization's mission, stating, "A' Design Award is committed to celebrating and promoting the very best in design. With the launch of the Design Newsroom platform, we are taking a significant step towards ensuring that good design gets the worldwide attention it truly deserves." This initiative underscores the A' Design Award's dedication not just to acknowledging exceptional design but to actively facilitating its discovery and appreciation on an international stage.
The initiative reflects A' Design Award's ongoing dedication to advancing the design industry, not only by honoring exceptional design work but also by innovating the ways in which these achievements are shared and publicized. As the Design Newsroom begins to facilitate new stories about design excellence, it stands to become an indispensable tool for both the media and the design community at large.
About A' Design Awards
The A' Design Award and Competition is a global platform dedicated to recognizing excellence in design across a multitude of disciplines. Driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award aims to identify, celebrate, and promote visionary designers and brands that contribute positively to our global community. With a deep-rooted belief in the transformative power of good design, the A' Design Award seeks to make the world a better place by encouraging the creation of superior products and projects that leave a lasting impact.
At the heart of the A' Design Award is the commitment to showcasing these pioneering designs on an international stage, thereby not only honoring the creative minds behind these innovations but also fostering a global appreciation for the principles of good design. Through its rigorous and transparent judging process, the A' Design Award serves as a symbol for design excellence, driving the cycle of inspiration and advancement within the design community. By celebrating remarkable achievements and sharing them with the world, the A' Design Award continues to motivate designers and brands towards greatness, pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation for a brighter, more sustainable future.
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 031 497 2900
email us here