Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,541 in the last 365 days.

3/25/24 – HONOLULU MAN CITED FOR ILLEGAL TAKE AND POSSESSION OF FISH

Posted on Mar 25, 2024 in DOCARE, Main, News Releases, slider
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 25, 2024

HONOLULU MAN CITED FOR ILLEGAL TAKE AND POSSESSION OF FISH

(HONOLULU) – Forty-one-year-old Jeffrey Moufa of Honolulu is facing four charges, after allegedly spearfishing at night in the Waikīkī Fisheries Management Area (FMA).

Responding to a complaint Thursday (March 21), shortly after 10 p.m., an officer from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) encountered Moufa and spotted dozens of fish in the back seat of a car.

DOCARE confiscated a total of 73 fish, and cited Moufa on four violations, including spearfishing at night, possession of kala (unicorn fish) and uhu (parrotfish) too small to be legal, and taking more than two uhu at a time. All of the charges are petty misdemeanors.

Moufa is scheduled to appear in Honolulu District Court on April 16.

Fishing in the Waikīkī FMA is only allowed during even-numbered years, and is prohibited between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

# # #

 

RESOURCES

(All images and video courtesy: DLNR)

 

Photographs – Waikīkī Fisheries Management Area (March 21, 2024):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/9w8q7hczexatni86rwrgp/h?rlkey=khd8toj3g9iet9q9lobnyj5oa&dl=0

 

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

[email protected]

You just read:

3/25/24 – HONOLULU MAN CITED FOR ILLEGAL TAKE AND POSSESSION OF FISH

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more