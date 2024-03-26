3/25/24 – HONOLULU MAN CITED FOR ILLEGAL TAKE AND POSSESSION OF FISH

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

HONOLULU MAN CITED FOR ILLEGAL TAKE AND POSSESSION OF FISH

(HONOLULU) – Forty-one-year-old Jeffrey Moufa of Honolulu is facing four charges, after allegedly spearfishing at night in the Waikīkī Fisheries Management Area (FMA).

Responding to a complaint Thursday (March 21), shortly after 10 p.m., an officer from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) encountered Moufa and spotted dozens of fish in the back seat of a car.

DOCARE confiscated a total of 73 fish, and cited Moufa on four violations, including spearfishing at night, possession of kala (unicorn fish) and uhu (parrotfish) too small to be legal, and taking more than two uhu at a time. All of the charges are petty misdemeanors.

Moufa is scheduled to appear in Honolulu District Court on April 16.

Fishing in the Waikīkī FMA is only allowed during even-numbered years, and is prohibited between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

