ThinkOn Expands to Australia: A New Milestone in Data Services

PERTH, Australia, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think On, Inc., a channel-only cloud solution provider (CSP) with a global data centre footprint, is thrilled to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art data centre in Perth, Australia. This strategic expansion marks a significant step forward in our commitment to supporting our channel partners across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.



“We are thrilled to launch our first Australian data centre, which will enable us to deliver our innovative and secure cloud services to the APAC market," says Craig McLellan, Founder & CEO of ThinkOn. “There is a huge demand for data protection and cloud infrastructure solutions in this region, especially in the wake of recent cyberattacks and data breaches that have affected so many organisations; we’re excited to provide the critical protection the APAC market needs to safeguard their data."

Empowering Our Channel Partners

With the launch of our Perth data centre, ThinkOn confirms its dedication to empowering our valued channel partners. As the APAC market continues to grow, we recognize the critical role our partners play in delivering exceptional services to their customers. By establishing a local presence in Perth, and in Melbourne at the beginning of Q2, we aim to enhance collaboration, streamline operations, and provide unparalleled support to our partners.

"With our Australian data centre, we are able to provide our channel partners with a local presence and a competitive edge in the APAC market," says Tony Stratton, Director of Sales, APAC Region, ThinkOn. "We are committed to empowering our partners with the best cloud solutions and support, so they can grow their business and deliver value to their customers."

In an era where data drives business decisions, ThinkOn emphasizes the importance of effective data management and protection. Our Perth data centre adheres to the highest security standards, ensuring data integrity, compliance, and privacy. Additionally, we champion the concept of data repatriation, allowing organisations to seamlessly move data between on-premises and cloud environments.

Strategic Technology Partnerships

ThinkOn’s success is built on strong technology partnerships. We are proud to collaborate with industry leaders and will bring these key relationships with us into the APAC, including:

Veeam

VMware by Broadcom

Hitachi Vantara

Dell Technologies

Intel

Zerto

ThinkOn is committed to making data thrive while keeping the cloud simple for partners to understand. Our team of Thinkers cut through the noise, ambiguity, and complexities to deliver a broad range of trusted, scalable, innovative, simplistic, transparent, secure, and value-added data management services. ThinkOn offers turnkey Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), DRaaS (Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service), and BaaS (Backup-as-a-Service) solutions and data management services that are fast, flexible, and cost-effective with predictable pricing and no hidden fees.

About ThinkOn

Think On, Inc. is a cloud solution and managed infrastructure services provider with a global data centre footprint, focussed on empowering you to do whatever you need to do with your data. Consider ThinkOn your dedicated department of data-obsessed experts. We will protect your customers’ data like it’s our own, making it more resilient, secure, actionable, and searchable.

