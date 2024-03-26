Resolution Denounces Biden Administration’s Immigration Policies, Failure to Secure the Southern Border

BISMARCK – Under the Biden administration, the United States has experienced the worst border security crisis in American history. After being sworn in, President Biden immediately took executive action to reverse the Trump administration’s successful immigration policies, including halting construction of the wall at the southern border, suspending the Remain in Mexico policy, and lifting the travel ban from certain high-risk countries.

The open border policies implemented by the Biden administration has incentivized nearly 9,300,000 illegal immigrants to arrive at the southwest border and allowed at least 6,300,000 immigrants to travel to communities throughout the country. Recent data released by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) show overall illegal crossings along the southwest border in February of 2024 totaled 189,922, a 21% increase from February of 2023.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined a resolution led by U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), denouncing the Biden administration’s immigration policies. A similar measure, H.Res.1065, passed the House of Representatives with bipartisan support.

"The Biden administration’s inept immigration policies and obvious disregard for border security constitute a clear dereliction of duty, exacerbating the humanitarian and security crisis at the southern border,” said Cramer. “Under Joe Biden's presidency, his administration has not just neglected but deliberately dismantled our border defenses, embracing a disastrous 'come one, come all, secure never' policy. Far from mere incompetence, this is calculated neglect, endangering our nation and unjustly penalizing law-abiding individuals. It is time to put an end to this crisis and immediately secure our southern border.”

“President Joe Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas have created the worst border security crisis in our nation’s history. The Biden administration’s open border policies have incentivized the unlawful crossing of the U.S. southern border by more than 9 million illegal aliens, including criminal aliens and suspected terrorists, from all around the world. The laws of the United States are the same today as they were when President Trump successfully secured our southern border. Everyone knows that President Biden used executive power to open the border and has the authority to close and secure the border but is purposefully failing to do so. I am proud to lead my colleagues in this resolution which affirms the authority of President Biden and his administration to secure the border and immediately end this crisis,” said Senator Scott.

The Senate resolution affirms in order to help control the crisis at the border, the Biden administration has the authority to end the catch-and-release policy; reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols; enter into asylum cooperative agreements; end abuses of parole authority; detain inadmissible aliens; use expedited removal authority; and reign in taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal aliens. While the Biden administration has refused to use such authorities, the resolution urges the immediate use of them.

Click here for bill text.