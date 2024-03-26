Senators Introduce Resolution in Defense of Israel

BISMARCK – On Friday, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) in introducing a resolution expressing the sense of the Senate that Israel has the inherent right to defend itself and take necessary steps to eradicate the terrorist threat posed by Hamas. Additionally, the resolution states any call for elections in Israel by a United States government official is to be considered an act of electoral interference.

With the passage of S. Res. 417, the United States Senate reaffirmed its support of Israel’s right to self-defense. During a recent, unprecedented speech on the Senate floor, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for new elections to be held in Israel, stating the “Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after October 7. The world has changed — radically — since then, and the Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past.”

“Israel is our closest ally in the middle east and the only sovereign, democratic state in the region. They face perpetual threats from Hamas and other terrorist organizations targeting their very existence,” said Senator Cramer. “The Jewish state of Israel has every right to defend itself, and it is wholly inappropriate for the American government to interfere in their elections. Israel is our ally and friend, and our actions and words should reflect this reality.”

"Hamas is the reason the conflict started on October 7th and the reason it continues today,” said Senator Scott. “Israel has every right to defend itself from this brutal terrorist organization that raped and murdered innocent civilians and continues to hold more than 100 people hostage – including several American citizens. I will always stand with Israel as it seeks to confront and eradicate the threat of terrorism."

Additional cosponsors include U.S. Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR), Josh Hawley (R-MO), John Cornyn (R-TX), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Rick Scott (R-FL), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), John Thune (R-SD), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Ted Budd (R-NC), Steve Daines (R-MT), John Barrasso (R-WY), James Lankford (R-OK), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), John Hoeven (R-ND), and Deb Fischer (R-NE).

