Fuuz® by MFGx Appoints Steve Modrall as Executive Vice President of Sales
I’m confident that we will not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our clients and set new benchmarks for success in the industry. ”ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fuuz, a Michigan-based manufacturing and integration platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Modrall as Executive Vice President of Sales. With this strategic addition to the leadership team, Fuuz solidifies its commitment to driving forward its mission of revolutionizing manufacturing operations through innovation and digitalization.
Fuuz is transforming the manufacturing landscape with its manufacturing execution system (MES) platform. The solution provides companies with end-to-end operational visibility, process automation, and rapid digital transformation capabilities. The Fuuz MES Platform’s manufacturing modules, rapid application development tools and pre-built connectors to all business systems make Fuuz the optimal solution for manufacturers striving to streamline operations and accelerate their digital initiatives.
With more than 30 years of experience in the manufacturing industry and a long history of building lasting client relationships, Modrall brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Fuuz team. He is ideally positioned to help Fuuz take customer satisfaction to new heights.
"Fuuz has experienced rapid growth over the last couple of years as more manufactures recognize the value of extending enterprise software with a comprehensive manufacturing platform and it’s a very exciting time to join the team,” said Steve Modrall, Executive Vice President of Sales.
“Helping manufacturers unlock operational efficiencies is a passion of mine and I look forward to leveraging my expertise to help our clients advance their digital strategies and accelerate innovation,” said Modrall. “I’m confident that we will not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our clients and set new benchmarks for success in the industry."
Modrall's appointment marks a significant milestone in Fuuz's growth trajectory. With his support, Fuuz aims to further strengthen its position as a market leader in manufacturing software, delivering unparalleled value and driving transformative change across the landscape.
About Fuuz:
Fuuz® by MFGx is a next-gen Manufacturing Execution System (MES) platform designed for companies seeking full operational visibility, process automation, and rapid digital transformation. With pre-built manufacturing modules, seamless integrations to all business systems, and over 20 years of proven expertise, Fuuz stands as the optimal solution for manufacturers aiming to streamline operations and accelerate their digital evolution. Customers span all manufacturing verticals and include Inteva Products, American Axle & Manufacturing, Olde Thompson and Sanders. Explore the future of manufacturing at fuuz.com.
