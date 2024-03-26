Free Legal Help Available for Washington Wildfires Survivors

Spokane, Wash. – A free legal help hotline is now available for Washington Wildfires survivors. The hotline is available to connect survivors to free legal services in qualifying counties who cannot afford an attorney. Survivors can call (509) 557-0301. Wildfire survivors may get help with legal issues like:

FEMA and Small Business Administration (SBA) financial benefits

Home repair contracts and property insurance claims

Re-doing wills and other important legal documents destroyed in the disaster

Price gouging, scams, or identity theft

Landlord or tenant problems, or threats of foreclosure

Disability-related access to federal, state, and local disaster programs

The hotline is available from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. PST, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Disaster Legal Services program partners cannot help in all cases. For example, they cannot take cases where a settlement could include legal fees or an award. But they can refer those cases to other legal help.

The Disaster Legal Services (DLS) program works with state and local partners to provide free legal help for low-income disaster survivors. The service is a partnership between the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Spokane Volunteer Lawyers Program, Washington Pro Bono Council, and Northwest Justice Project.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.



