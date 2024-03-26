West Virginians Have One Week Left to Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginians affected by the severe storms and floods that took place Aug. 28-30, 2023, have until MONDAY, APRIL 1 to apply for federal disaster assistance. FEMA assistance can provide grants for home repair and other essential disaster-related expenses.

Residents of Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison and Kanawha counties who would like to apply in person can visit the Disaster Recovery Centers through Friday, March 29, to assist survivors. The centers and their hours are as follow:

Clay County Disaster Recovery Center 223 Main Street Clay, WV 25043 Hours of operation: Wednesday, March 27 – Friday, March 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closing permanently at 5 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2024

Harrison County Disaster Recovery Center Harrison County Courthouse 301 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301 Hours of operation: Monday, March 25 – Friday, March 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closing permanently at 5 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2024

Kanawha County Disaster Recovery Center (Belle) Belle Town Hall 1100 E. Dupont Ave. Belle, WV 25015 Hours of operation: Monday, March 25 – Friday, March 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closing permanently at 5 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2024

Kanawha County Disaster Recovery Center (Penn VA) Penn VA Coal Carbon Center 13905 MacCorkle Ave, Charleston, WV 25301 Hours of operation: Monday, March 25 – Friday, March 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closing permanently at 5 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2024

Even after the Disaster Recovery Centers close, you can still get the help you need with a phone call to 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

Residents of Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison and Kanawha counties can also register with FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov through Monday, April 1, 2024. As long as you are registered by Monday, April 1, 2024, you can continue to work with FEMA and Small Business Administration (SBA) to share additional documents, submit appeals, and check on the status of your application after the April 1 deadline – BUT YOU MUST REGISTER FIRST.

FEMA may refer you to the SBA for a long-term, low-interest disaster loan. SBA disaster loans are the largest source of federal disaster recovery funds for survivors. SBA provides these disaster loans to businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters to help them recover. If you are referred to SBA, you are not required to take out a loan, but if you don’t fill out the application by April 1, 2024, you may not be eligible for certain FEMA grants.

For more information about SBA loans, visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or visit http://www.sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also apply online via SBA’s secure website at http://www.sba.gov/disaster or in person at the nearest Disaster Recovery Center. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to https://youtu.be/8-vWgNL1Crc?si=vTqhSV5xFqG66cVF

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4756 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.