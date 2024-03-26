Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 3.25.24

Submit Release
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • SB 136 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Medi-Cal: managed care organization provider tax.
  • SB 477 by the Committee on Housing – Accessory dwelling units.
  • SB 479 by Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) – Termination of tenancy: no-fault just cause: natural person.
  • AB 610 by Assemblymember Chris R. Holden (D-Pasadena) – Fast food restaurant industry: Fast Food Council: health, safety, employment, and minimum wage.
  • AB 1887 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) – Student financial aid: application deadlines: extension.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

