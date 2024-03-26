Lintu Solutions seeks to build a cybersecurity and IT workforce in Hampshire County, WV and achieves ISO Certifications
Lintu Solutions, located in Capon Bridge, WV, achieves ISO 9001, 27001 Certifications for Quality and Information Security Management and HUB Zone status.
We look forward developing a cybersecurity and IT workforce in the wonderful community that is Hampshire County, WV”CAPON BRIDGE WV OR NEARBY, WV, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lintu Solutions, a provider of information technology and cybersecurity solutions, announced today that it has achieved ISO 9001 and 27001 certifications for quality and information security management, respectively. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognized standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). This certification ensures that Lintu Solutions has implemented effective quality management processes to meet customer needs and improve customer satisfaction.
— Lee Ann Wiiki, CEO
ISO 27001 is an international standard that provides a framework for managing and protecting sensitive information. This certification confirms that Lintu Solutions has implemented and maintains an information security management system (ISMS) that safeguards its customers' data and information assets. "We are thrilled to have achieved these important certifications," said John Lamboy, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer of Lintu Solutions."
In addition, the US Federal HUB Zone certification is official validation of the investment that Lintu Solutions is making to establish a workforce in a Historically Underutilized Business Zone. "We look forward developing a cybersecurity and IT workforce in the wonderful community that is Hampshire County, WV," said Lee Ann Wiiki, CEO of Lintu Solutions. "
About Lintu Solutions: Lintu Solutions is an information technology solutions provider since 2020. The company specializes in delivering innovative solutions including cybersecurity, client experience, cloud solutions, high performance computing, and general IT services to US Federal and state governments and businesses of all sizes. Current clients include NASA, IRS, FAA, NIH, State of Minnesota, NTT Federal, and Choice Bank.
