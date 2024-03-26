Construction Begins on S.D. Highway 44 West of White River

For Immediate Release: Friday March 22, 2024

Contact: Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

WHITE RIVER, S.D. – Construction work has begun on S.D. Highway 44 for an approximately 23 mile project west of White River.The Highway 44 reconstruction project consists of full depth reclamation, asphalt concrete surfacing, pipe repair, and bridge rehabilitation. Preliminary work being done will include the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should expect delays through the work zone.

Reconstruction work on the bridges is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, which will include lane closures controlled by stop signs. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for all bridges within the construction zone. These width restrictions will be in place through early August 2024.

Cold milling and full depth reclamation of the roadway is scheduled to begin in early May. Motorists should be aware that once the full depth reclamation work begins, the driving surface will be loose gravel. Drivers are asked to be aware of workers adjacent to the driving lanes and to slow down through the work zone. The prime contractor on the $21.4 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. from Ortonville, MN. The project completion date is Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

For more information, please view the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/hwy44-hwy63-pcn-04x0.



-30-