MPD Searching for Suspects in a Residential Burglary

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in a burglary that occurred in the 5000 block of Central Avenue, Southeast.

On Sunday, March 24, 2024, at approximately 4:50 p.m., one of the suspects forced entry to the victim’s residence and threatened the victim at the listed location. The other suspects remained outside of the door. One suspect was armed with a gun. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/9rliHwSfh4Y

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 2444469