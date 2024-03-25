MPD Investigates a Traffic Fatality in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of a man.

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 4:35 a.m., a bicyclist was traveling southbound on Interstate 295 near the River Terrace exit in Northeast.

A Mazda sedan was traveling southbound on I-295 when it struck the bicyclist. The driver stayed on scene, called 911, and attempted to render aid until DC Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced.

The decedent has been identified as 26-year-old Edwin R. Morales-Martinez¸ of Hyattsville, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

