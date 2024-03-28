Submit Release
John Silvers Wins Storytelling Competition at NSA SoCal and Heads to Regionals in April

The Storytelling Champion that Broke a One-Week Standstill Among Judges over the Top 3 Winners

We are very proud to present our Storytelling Champion ; John Silvers that rose among an amazing group in our first Competition hosted by the National Speaker Association of Southern California.”
— Jessper Maquindang
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Speaker Association Southern California Chapter hosted its first Storytelling Competition on Saturday, March 2, 2024. It was presented online with 9 participants that presented 5 minute videos of their best Storytelling. This proved to be a successful event whereby the three esteemed judges were at a 3-way tie that could not be broken after serious deliberation for over a week.

John Silvers and his acoustic guitar pulled through to win with his story, “Love Is Thicker Than Blood”, about overcoming generational trauma. John is a hybrid speaker who infuses original songs and storytelling to create his signature KEYNOTE Performances.


Top 2 Finalists were: Dr. Derrick Noble and Theresa Rose with the Runner Up: Dan Faill

The judges were Patricia Fripp, Jen L. Skrabak, and Nick Demos. The judges had to reconvene on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 to finalize the final top candidate. The candidate now qualifies to enter the National Speaker Association Regionals Competition that begins in April. The finalists of the Regionals will go on to the National INFLUENCE Conference in Denver, Colorado August 3-6, 2024.

The Southern California Chapter of the National Speaker Association is also host to one of the most successful Speaker Academy Programs that helps jumpstart those interested in starting a successful and profitable speaking career. The course typically begins in November and runs hybrid forms of various online and in-person sessions, mentorship, and interactive training. The Chapter prides itself in supporting speakers at various levels of experience and training.

Jessper Maquindang
National Speaker Association Southern California
+1 747-777-9539
secretary@nsasocal.org
