MuxIP Launches “Biz Talk Today TV” on Leading FAST Platforms Globally
CrossCheck Media-Owned Network Expands its Business Talk Content and Shows to all major streaming TV platforms in North America
With MuxIP’s cutting-edge solutions and widespread platform availability, we are set to revolutionize how global audiences consume business-related content.”BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MuxIP, a trailblazer in automated solutions for ad-supported streaming, proudly announces the launch of “Biz Talk Today Television,” owned by CrossCheck Media. This marks Biz Talk Today TV as the premier business talk destination across all platforms on Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST), and it will be available on major platforms.
MuxIP’s FASTHub for OTT platform will bring Biz Talk Today Television’s extensive content library, boasting 300+ hours with a 40-50 hour monthly refresh rate, to over 5 million engaged viewers worldwide. This move marks a significant step in MuxIP’s commitment to delivering high-quality, relevant content to the rapidly expanding FAST audience.
Biz Talk Today TV, owned by CrossCheck Media, offers a diverse array of programs catering to a business-centric audience. “Buy Hold Sell,” a rapid-fire program covering Wall Street topics, headlines the lineup, complemented by other shows such as “Double Down with Breslo,” “The Money Clip,” and “Handicap Hustle,” all with a central focus on business-related subjects.
Another eagerly anticipated show set to launch in March is “Money Mavericks,” hosted by Tobin Smith. This groundbreaking program, produced by CrossCheck Media, promises to revolutionize the world of finance, stock trading, economics, and wealth building. Join Tobin Smith and a panel of esteemed guests each Saturday on BTT as they dive into the hottest topics in finance, offering insightful analysis and expert perspectives.
Tobin Smith, host of “Money Mavericks,” expressed his excitement about the show, stating, “I’m thrilled to be part of ‘Money Mavericks’ and grateful to CrossCheck Media for this incredible opportunity. This show is not just about finance; it’s about empowering viewers to take control of their financial future.”
Todd M. Schoenberger, CEO of CrossCheck Media, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with MuxIP, stating, “Biz Talk Today TV is a game-changer in business talk programming. With MuxIP’s cutting-edge solutions and widespread platform availability, we are set to revolutionize how global audiences consume business-related content.”
Jonathan French, Senior Vice President of Sales & Business Development for MuxIP, added, “Our partnership with CrossCheck Media underscores MuxIP’s commitment to shaping the future of streaming. We’re thrilled to bring Biz Talk Today Television’s insightful programming to an even broader audience, offering unparalleled engagement and value.”
About CrossCheck Media
CrossCheck Media is a subsidiary of CrossCheck Management LLC, a single-family office incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in Washington, DC, with a satellite office in Buffalo, NY. The firm specializes in alternative investments focused on the Finance and Entertainment Industries, specifically in music, television and film.
CrossCheck Management LLC is a private firm, which is not required to disclose its holdings and prospective investments with outsiders. Non-family investment dollars are not permitted, nor considered.
CrossCheck Media currently produces five television programs: Buy Hold Sell, Double Down with Breslo, The Money Clip, Money Mavericks, and Handicap Hustle. To learn more.
About MuxIP
MuxIP is a global leader in powering the rapidly growing TV business model centered on Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST). The company’s patented, cloud-based SaaS technology offers intuitive and powerful tools that allow content owners and media companies to create, monetize, and distribute FAST linear channels on the leading distribution platforms. MuxIP’s patented solutions seamlessly automate every facet of ad-supported streaming by simplifying content preparation, channel scheduling, live event streaming and all the core components of dynamic video advertising while enabling best-in-class monetization and distribution. Connect with MuxIP on Facebook, Twitter, and at MuxIP.com
