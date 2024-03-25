Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality will receive $4.5 million in grant funding for Municipal Water Supply Line

CANADA, March 25 - From the Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality: https://sunpeaksmunicipality.ca/news-notices/sun-peaks-mountain-resort-municipality-will-receive-45-million-grant-funding-municipal

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality will receive a $4,583,125 federal/provincial grant contribution for the Sun Peaks Water Supply Line Project from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) – Green Infrastructure – Environmental Quality stream.

In 2020, Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality started construction of a surface water reservoir, to supplement existing groundwater sources by storing runoff from snowmelt and rainfall. With construction of that reservoir complete, the next step towards meeting our long-term water supply requirements is to build this dedicated pipeline to supply surface water to the Municipal water treatment plant – a distance of approximately 4km. The total expected cost of this project is $6.25 million.

“On World Water Day, we reflect on the significance of access to clean and safe water supply and sustainable water treatment management. To support healthy communities and protect ecosystems, we must prioritize upgrades and maintenance of clean drinking water facilities and wastewater treatment systems. With funding allocated to 14 municipalities across B.C., efforts are underway to strengthen and expand their water systems. These initiatives aim to establish essential infrastructure, enabling British Columbians to meet their basic needs and empowering communities to tackle water related challenges for generations to come.”

– The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“World Water Day reminds us of the crucial need for people to have access to clean and reliable water no matter where they live,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “The Municipal Water Supply Line project will increase the water supply for people in the Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality, better protecting them against water shortages and summer drought conditions. This work on the water supply line is a key part of our larger cross government investment in 14 projects throughout British Columbia, where the Province contributed over $31 million. The Municipal Water Supply Line will provide communities with sustainable water solutions and sanitation for generations to come.”

– The Honourable Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs

“Sun Peaks is pleased with this announcement and the federal and provincial support. With a growth rate of over 400% since our 2010 incorporation, our community has been struggling to keep up with both water supply and wastewater services. This funding will enable us to address the immediate pressing need for additional community water supply.”

– Mayor Al Raine, Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality