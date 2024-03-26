AKG Creative and AlteredPixel Announce Strategic Joint Venture to Revolutionize Client Growth
Agencies collaborate to merge skillsets of creative video, high-ROI sales funnel websites, media buying, and PPC strategies to efficiently boost client growth.
Our joint venture represents a pivotal moment, blending creative and strategic prowess to unlock endless growth and market penetration for our clients, setting a new standard in digital excellence.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move poised to revolutionize the digital marketing and creative content landscape, AKG Creative and AlteredPixel Digital Marketing are thrilled to unveil their joint venture partnership. This innovative collaboration aims to propel client growth by harnessing AKG Creative’s expertise in crafting disruptive video content and high-ROI sales funnel websites alongside AlteredPixel’s unmatched proficiency in media buying and pay-per-click advertising strategies.
— Cameron Saunders
This partnership of agencies from New York City and Philadelphia is uniquely positioned to provide clients with an exceptional path to growth by amalgamating the distinct strengths of both firms. AKG Creative is renowned for its compelling narratives and visuals that enchant audiences, offering cutting-edge creative video and website design services. Meanwhile, under the stewardship of CEO Cameron Saunders, AlteredPixel is celebrated for its precise media buying and PPC campaigns that optimize advertising spending efficiency.
Ankur K Garg, the creative force behind AKG Creative, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Collaborating with AlteredPixel and Cameron Saunders is a pivotal step for us. Together, we’re not just combining services; we’re creating a powerhouse to drive our clients’ growth exponentially, ensuring they not only reach but also resonate with their target audiences effectively."
Cameron Saunders, CEO of AlteredPixel, echoed these sentiments, "This partnership with AKG Creative is a testament to our shared vision of pushing boundaries and driving innovation. Our collaborative effort will not only amplify our clients’ messages but also broaden their reach through our combined networks."
AlteredPixel and AKG Creative are strategically dedicated to assisting clients in breaking into new markets and connecting with undiscovered audiences. Leveraging their extensive networks that span across streaming platforms, professional sports, NASCAR, and ties with both domestic and international movie stars and global musicians, they aim to grant clients unparalleled access to a broad and diverse audience base. This initiative is designed to elevate brand exposure and interaction across various industries and demographics.
For further details on how this joint venture can elevate your business, please visit akgcreative.com and alteredpixelmarketing.com.
About AKG Creative:
AKG Creative is a renowned creative agency specializing in media production, branding, and content strategy. With a commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional results, AKG Creative has established itself as a leader in the industry, catering to a diverse clientele ranging from startups to established corporations.
About AlteredPixel:
AlteredPixel excels in digital marketing, driving business growth through innovative strategies like media buying and pay-per-click advertising. Focused on efficiency and effectiveness, we use cutting-edge tech and market insights to maximize clients' online presence and ROI. Their expert team crafts tailored ads to boost brand visibility across digital platforms. They help businesses of all sizes thrive in the digital landscape. They are known as "the last digital marketing agency you'll ever need."
Alex Koby
AlteredPixel Digital Marketing Agency
koby@alteredpixelmarketing.com
