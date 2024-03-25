NEWS RELEASE

March 25, 2024

Gov. Cox appoints Jerry Fenn as Public Service Commission member

SALT LAKE CITY (March 25, 2024) – Gov. Spencer Cox has named Jerry Fenn as a member of the Utah Public Service Commission. Appointments to the PSC are subject to approval by the Utah Senate.

“I appreciate Jerry’s willingness to serve the people of Utah as a Public Service Commission member,” Gov. Cox said. “His experience in the private sector and his commitment to our state will serve Utahns well.”

Fenn has more than 20 years of experience. He has worked as the president of Qwest Communications Utah and the regional vice president for CenturyLink. He is currently self-employed as an attorney and consultant as well as an adjunct professor at Brigham Young University teaching managerial ethics.

“Based on years of experience with regulated companies, I greatly respect the statutory role the Utah Public Service Commission plays in judiciously and equitably regulating public utilities while balancing the interests of residents and businesses in Utah,” Fenn said. “I am honored that Gov. Cox has appointed me to the Commission and, if approved, I look forward to this opportunity to serve and contribute to the regulatory process.”

Fenn received a bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Master’s in Business Administration from Brigham Young University. He also received his J.D. from BYU’s J. Reuben Clark Law School Cum Laude.

