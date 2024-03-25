Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,350 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,535 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cox appoints Jerry Fenn as Public Service Commission member 

NEWS RELEASE

March 25, 2024 

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov 

Gov. Cox appoints Jerry Fenn as Public Service Commission member 

SALT LAKE CITY (March 25, 2024) – Gov. Spencer Cox has named Jerry Fenn as a member of the Utah Public Service Commission. Appointments to the PSC are subject to approval by the Utah Senate. 

“I appreciate Jerry’s willingness to serve the people of Utah as a Public Service Commission member,” Gov. Cox said. “His experience in the private sector and his commitment to our state will serve Utahns well.”

Fenn has more than 20 years of experience. He has worked as the president of Qwest Communications Utah and the regional vice president for CenturyLink. He is currently self-employed as an attorney and consultant as well as an adjunct professor at Brigham Young University teaching managerial ethics.  

“Based on years of experience with regulated companies, I greatly respect the statutory role the Utah Public Service Commission plays in judiciously and equitably regulating public utilities while balancing the interests of residents and businesses in Utah,” Fenn said. “I am honored that Gov. Cox has appointed me to the Commission and, if approved,  I look forward to this opportunity to serve and contribute to the regulatory process.” 

Fenn received a bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Master’s in Business Administration from Brigham Young University. He also received his J.D. from BYU’s J. Reuben Clark Law School Cum Laude. 

###

You just read:

Gov. Cox appoints Jerry Fenn as Public Service Commission member 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more