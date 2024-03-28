Lambert Medical Practice Unveils Budget-Friendly Health Plans to Address Rising Healthcare Costs /Mental Health Concerns
Discover the magic where quality meets affordability! Our health plans cover every budget, ensuring top-notch care for all. Join us in redefining private healthcare!”SURBITON, KINGSTON UPON THAMES, UK, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst alarming forecasts of a significant rise in sickness-related absences and escalating healthcare expenditures, Lambert Medical Practice steps up to the challenge with the launch of Budget-friednly health plans designed to combat these pressing issues head-on.
Rising Costs, Unprecedented Challenges
Recent reports indicate a staggering increase in sickness benefits, with projections soaring by more than a third. Additionally, an alarming number of Brits are being sidelined from work due to mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression. In response to these escalating concerns and the anticipated rise in health and disability benefits to £90.9 billion, Lambert Medical Practice is proud to introduce transformative health plans aimed at addressing these critical issues.
Introducing Tailored Health Packs for Individuals, Families, and Companies
Recognising the need for effective solutions, Lambert Medical Practice unveils a comprehensive range of health packs meticulously crafted to meet the diverse needs of individuals, families, and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Our standardised packages offer exceptional value, providing a wide array of medical services while remaining budget-friendly. Moreover, our commitment to flexibility ensures that we can tailor bespoke packages to suit the unique needs and financial constraints of different organisations.
Prioritising Mental Health and Well-being
In light of the growing awareness surrounding mental health issues in the workplace, Lambert Medical Practice places a strong emphasis on mental wellness within our health plans. Our offerings include robust mental health support services, such as counselling, therapy, and tele-health resources, aimed at providing comprehensive care and support to all stakeholders.
Onsite services
In addition, Lambert Medical Practice is excited to announce the introduction of onsite services, including a premier concierge service tailored for companies. This comprehensive offering encompasses Occupational Health Assessments and Workplace Health Assessments, facilitating onsite diagnostics, health checks, physiotherapy, massages, and various other amenities aimed at augmenting employee well-being and fostering enhanced engagement within the workplace.
Empowering Employers, Enhancing Retention
Acknowledging the critical role of employee retention in driving organisational success, Lambert Medical Practice offers tailored corporate health solutions designed to foster employee satisfaction and retention. Our holistic approach to employee well-being encompasses wellness programs, onsite services, and occupational health assessments, all aimed at promoting a healthier, happier, and more productive workforce.
Join the Health Revolution with Lambert Medical Practice
Experience the transformative power of healthcare with Lambert Medical Practice. Visit their website here to learn more about our innovative health plans and how they can benefit you and your organisation.
