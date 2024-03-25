SBA Administrator Guzman Signs Strategic Alliance Memorandum with National Association of Workforce Boards to Strengthen Workforce Development

Agreement Formalizes Existing Relationship with NAWB that Supports Small Business Owners by Increasing Access to Resources

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s cabinet for America’s more than 33 million small businesses, announced the signing of a Strategic Alliance Memorandum (SAM) with the National Association of Workforce Boards (NWAB), a national nonprofit organization dedicated to effectively advocating for and advancing America’s workforce system by ensuring workforce boards have the expertise and capacity to meet the needs of businesses, job seekers, and communities.

“The SBA is proud to formalize our strategic alliance with the National Association of Workforce Boards (NAWB) as we work together to strengthen and expand small business development in communities across the country,” said Administrator Guzman. “Amid the Small Business Boom under the Biden-Harris Administration, our joint efforts will allow the SBA to reach even more underserved communities and deliver the resources NAWB members need to create jobs and grow our economy.”

“This is a perfect opportunity for the SBA and NAWB to join forces to provide SBA-sponsored assistance through its resource partners,” said Brad Turner-Little, President and CEO of NAWB. “This strategic alliance with the SBA will help address the challenges of providing training and support services to small businesses in local workforce areas by increasing awareness and helping them better understand what SBA resources are available to them."

Through its Office of Entrepreneurial Development, the SBA works to help small businesses start, grow, and compete in global markets by providing quality training, counseling, and access to resources. This work is done across the agency by offering access to​ education, capital, and technical assistance to support market access for small businesses.

NAWB serves as an advocacy and policy development champion for small businesses across the nation with many forums for analysis, discussion, and advocacy designed to help bridge that awareness gap among lawmakers, thought leaders, and the general public. Specifically, NAWB advocates for the nation's more than 590 Workforce Development Boards, which coordinate with education and economic development stakeholders to administer regional workforce programs that meet the needs of job seekers, career-seekers, businesses, and communities.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

About the National Association of Workforce Boards

NAWB is the only association that advocates for Workforce Development Boards. NAWB works closely with policymakers in Washington, D.C. to inform national strategy relating to the public workforce system and our partners in education, economic development, labor, and business. To learn more, visit https://www.nawb.org/.

