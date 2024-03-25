New Affordable Community in ‘Canyon Corridor’ a Blueprint for Faith Communities to Solve Critical Housing Shortages
New Affordable Community in ‘Canyon Corridor’ a Blueprint for Faith Communities to Solve Critical Housing ShortagesPHOENIX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gorman & Company, in partnership with the Rehoboth Community Development Corporation (Rehoboth CDC), is pleased to announce the completion of Rehoboth Place II, a high-quality 66-unit affordable community located at 2650 W. Hazelwood St. Phoenix, Arizona. The grand opening ceremony was held on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Refreshments followed the ceremony.
“Rehoboth Place II is truly a labor of love for Rehoboth CDC,” Gwen Relf, CEO of Rehoboth CDC, said. "The decision to partner with the Rehoboth Saints Center to acquire the land for the project and Gorman & Company to develop much-needed affordable housing is a blueprint for how faith communities can bring solutions to the current affordable housing crisis.”
Rehoboth Place II serves families earning between 30-60% Area Median Income (AMI). The project includes one, two, and three-bedroom units. The initial phase of the project was completed in 2011. Residents from both phases have shared amenities, including a serenity walking path, playground for multiple ages, sports court, covered ramada and picnic area, barbeques, and a very popular community garden.
“As a faith-based organization, Rehoboth CDC is committed to ensuring that all people have their basic needs met, including quality affordable housing that preserves their dignity," Relf said.
“Rehoboth Place II offers 66 units of quality, modern, affordable housing options for families living in the heart of the Canyon Corridor neighborhood at 27th Avenue and Hazelwood. The project complements the original 47-unit Rehoboth Place Apartments that was built 13 years ago and has inviting amenities that include a splash pad, sports court, community garden, and lots of open space. The combined projects not only bring superior housing to the community but also a wide array of resident services that are administered by Rehoboth CDC,” Sally Schwenn, Gorman & Company's Arizona Market President, said.
“Berkadia is thrilled to have partnered with the innovative team at Gorman & Company to provide financing for Rehoboth Place II,” Brian Blanchard, Senior Director of Berkadia, said. "We’re honored to stand alongside the team at Gorman & Company, the residents, and the community to celebrate the grand opening.”
Rehoboth Place II was financed and supported by the following partners: Rehoboth CDC, Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH), Home Matters to Arizona, City of Phoenix, Berkadia, Chase, and Flagstar Bank.
About Gorman & Company: Gorman & Company is a leader in community revitalization through a steadfast dedication to high-quality, affordable workforce, public and senior housing nationwide. Their fully integrated platform, led by a team of industry leaders in development, architectural design, construction, and portfolio management, provides the highest level of customer care to their partners. At the heart of Gorman’s philosophy is a commitment to collaboratively build strong, inclusive neighborhoods alongside municipalities, governmental organizations, and nonprofits. Headquartered in Wisconsin and celebrating 40 years of neighborhood revitalization, Gorman has been recognized as one of the nation’s top “Affordable Housing Developers” by Affordable Housing Finance magazine for more than a decade. Learn more about their diverse portfolio of national projects on their website.
About Rehoboth CDC: Rehoboth CDC is a faith-based organization compelled to commitment, compassion, and collaboration within the community. Rehoboth CDC exists to create equitable, healthy, and sustainable communities that impact and build inter-generational prosperity within urban Phoenix and Canyon Corridor neighborhoods in partnership with stakeholders to improve the quality of life for low-to-moderate-income people. RCDC is recognized as a leader and convener in shaping and promoting collaborative planning and relationships that build stronger communities. Their programs focus on acquiring, rehabbing, and developing affordable housing and commercial real estate, stimulating business and job creation, and delivering community and youth services. You can learn more on their website.
