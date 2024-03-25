Manchin Joins Constellium to Announce $75 Million Investment in Ravenswood Facility

To view photos from the event, please click here.

Charleston, WV — Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, joined West Virginia state and local leaders and Constellium leadership at the company’s Ravenswood, West Virginia, facility to announce a $75 million investment from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to help fund the implementation of breakthrough low-to-no emissions technologies in the Ravenswood facility. This investment is made possible by Chairman Manchin’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act. Chairman Manchin previously wrote a letter in support of this funding.

Built in 1957, with over 1,200 employees, Constellium’s plant in Ravenswood, West Virginia is one of the world’s largest rolled products facilities. The facility produces plate, sheet, and coil products for aerospace, defense, transportation, marine, and industrial uses.

This investment will support the installation of low-emissions SmartMelt furnaces that can operate using a range of fuels, including clean hydrogen, paving the way towards a zero carbon casthouse. In addition to reducing carbon emissions, the project is expected to help maximize recycled scrap intake, and to improve worker safety with the introduction of a hands-free casting process.

The project will also contribute to the local communities around Ravenswood with a dedicated budget to build a new training and wellness center for all employees and onsite childcare, and to provide financial and technical resources for local schools and universities.

“Ravenswood’s aluminum industry started here in 1957 and since then, it has helped strengthen our national security and drive the town’s economy for generations. The people of West Virginia and Ravenswood have made tremendous sacrifices to provide the energy and raw materials our nation needed to become the greatest industrial might and superpower of the world. I am proud that this $75 million investment will continue that legacy and help to grow the aluminum industry in Ravenswood while bringing new economic opportunity to the entire Mountain State,” said Chairman Manchin.

“We are honored and proud to have been selected for this investment and express our gratitude to the Department of Energy for their support of Constellium and the aluminum industry”, said Jean-Marc Germain, CEO of Constellium. “Public investments such as the ones made through the In?ation Reduction Act are essential to accelerate the decarbonization of our industry, and we are looking forward to working with the DOE to promote a competitive and sustainable domestic aluminum industry.”

“We are proud to partner with the federal government to accelerate zero-carbon technologies and reduce carbon emissions”, said Brian E. McCallie, Vice-President of Constellium Rolled Products Ravenswood. This investment will not only support our facility in Ravenswood, a long-term supplier of the aerospace and defense industry, but also contribute to the community we proudly serve.”

“West Virginia’s metals industry continues to grow, innovate and succeed. As a proud Jackson County native, I know personally how impactful these investments in the Aluminum industry can be and am elated another opportunity to revolutionize metals manufacturing right here in the Mountain State will be available. Constellium is home to over 1,000 employees in Ravenswood and I am heartened to see the company continue to seek opportunities to invest in our great state,” said Mitch Carmichael, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development.