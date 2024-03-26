Explore Authors Magazine lists these hot new books releases from New York-based literary authors

Love in the Heat of War by Ukachi Uwadinobi Explore Authors Magazine exciting new books this year The Devil Catches Butterflies by Reese T. Lightfoot

In the 1960s, a widow finds herself falling in love with prisoner of war in a love story that spans across the continents of Africa and Europe in this powerfully romantic drama.” — Explore Authors Magazine

In The Devil Catches Butterflies by Reese T. Lightfoot, Phoebe Graham was just a young woman in her late 20's living the oh-so-normal life of a copy editor for a crappy publisher in the Big Apple. Like many before her, Phoebe dreamed of one day publishing her own novel. But the pressures of stale work and a boring life make reality a living writer's block…at least that is until life takes a puzzling series of turns.

But the weirdness doesn’t stop there. Somehow, Phoebe has been possessed by a familiar face that comes with unfamiliar consequences. Now thrust into a world of witchcraft, demons, magic and mysteries, Phoebe may finally get the material she needs for that novel she’d been dreaming about… as long as she can manage to somehow stay alive.

About the Author

New York-based author Reese T. Lightfoot is a versatile wordsmith who weaves tales that dazzle the imagination. Reese plunges his readers into a world of fantasy blended with modern-day pop culture. With a penchant for exploring the nuances of Geekdom, Reese's storytelling invites readers into rich tapestries of heroes and villains, monsters and magic teetering the fault lines of his vivid imagination. His literary journey is marked by a desire to craft narratives that resonate with his audience while staying true to his passions for anime, manga, film, and comic books. Most at home navigating the ever-expanding waters of fiction, Reese's work is a true testament to embracing one's inner desires and traversing the landscape of his own inventiveness. Every page written is an uncharted journey. The question is, are you adventurous enough to tag along?

Love in the Heat of War by Ukachi Uwadinobi

What did Collette Durand, a beautiful 38-year-old French widow find in the life of a young black prisoner of war, roughly half her age that turned her humanitarian mission in a Nigerian military prison into a secret affair, that threatened to explode into an international scandal in the middle of a civil war?

She had moved to Africa to find a new purpose for her life after the tragic loss of her Caucasian French husband in a ghastly auto accident in Paris, France. But what she found instead, became an alluring mystery that defied logic, even for the young Biafra POW, Udochukwu Abara, caught in the middle of a blurry line between the compassion and passion of a widow. In his twisted ordeal in captivity, his fate hangs precariously in the balance, as the strange new relationship takes a dramatic turn resulting in episodic tentacles stretching across the Continents of Africa and Europe neither of them could foresee. The mysteries of love in an unfamiliar terrain for both of them is a long journey without a known destination. Where and how it ends is a riveting conundrum of war, inter-racial tension, and the raw emotions of the human heart.

About the Author

Educated at Oboro Secondary School (formerly Oboro Methodist Grammar School), Oboro, Ikwuano Local Government Area, Abia State, Nigeria; Ukachi Uwadinobi went to America for higher education. He is a graduate of San Diego State University, San Diego, California. He holds associate degrees in Liberal Arts and Science, a bachelor’s degree in Economics, and a master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA). After a long and successful career in hospital quality management in New York, he retired in 2023.

