Bethesda Physiocare is an Ehlers-Danlos Center & Network of Excellence
The Ehlers-Danlos Society has nominated Bethesda Physiocare among only 22 centers and clinics globally!BETHESDA, MD, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bethesda Physiocare proudly announces its recognition by the Ehlers-Danlos Society as a “Center & Network of Excellence,” aimed at advancing the diagnosis, treatment, and support for individuals living with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), Hypermobility Spectrum Disorders (HSD), and related connective tissue disorders. Worldwide, only 22 centers have gained this respectable nomination and recognition!
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome is a group of common but poorly recognized hereditary disorders that affect the body's connective tissues. These disorders cause a range of symptoms, including widespread joint pain and hypermobility, skin fragility, and vascular complications. While EDS poses significant challenges for patients, its diagnosis and effective management can be equally challenging due to the disorder's complex nature."
At Bethesda Physiocare, we are committed to delivering exceptional care and support to individuals living with complex health conditions," according to physical therapist Dr. Jan Dommerholt, PT, DPT, owner of Bethesda Physiocare. “By partnering with the Ehlers-Danlos Society, we aim to provide patients with access to cutting-edge treatments and a team of specialists dedicated to improving their quality of life." Bethesda Physiocare offers a wide range of services, including:
Comprehensive Evaluations
Individualized Treatments
Patient Education
Research Initiatives to Advance Understanding and Treatment of EDS
With our expertise and resources, we can significantly improve the outcomes and quality of life for individuals with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.
For more information about the Bethesda Physiocare Center & Network of Excellence, please visit www.bethesdaphysiocare.com or contact Melissa Tucker, Director of Operations.
Bethesda Physiocare is a specialized physical therapy clinic in downtown Bethesda, MD, USA.
Most of our patients report that their experience at Bethesda Physiocare® is quite different from what they have received at any other physical therapy clinic. Developed by renowned physical therapist Dr. Jan Dommerholt, Bethesda Physiocare specializes in the physical therapy evaluation and treatment of individuals with persistent and more acute pain problems, including Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, headaches, temporomandibular pain, among others.
Melissa Tucker
Bethesda Physiocare, Inc
+1 301-656-5613
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram