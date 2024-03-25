Submit Release
18 leaders of businesses owing taxes not permitted to exit the country

VIETNAM, March 25 - BÌNH PHƯỚC — The Tax Department of Bình Phước Province issued 18 notices from January 29 to March 20 requesting the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) to temporarily not allow business owners who have not fulfilled their tax payment obligations to exit the country. 

These business owners are owing hundreds of billions of Vietnamese đồng in taxes, the department said.

Accordingly, Nguyễn Thị Lan Phương, director of the Song Phương Industry, Real Estate and Construction LLC, are not permitted to exit the country until her business can pay all of its tax debt worth more than VNĐ279 billion (US$11.6 million). This is the biggest tax debtor among 18 businesses. 

Other business leaders owing taxes worth hundreds of millions of đồng to multi billions of đồng are requested to complete all tax obligations. — VNS

